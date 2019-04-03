DeRidder Police asking for public’s help in missing persons case

DERIDDER, LA (KPLC) - The DeRidder Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman, according to Interim Police Chief Christopher Rudy.
Police are looking for Bethany Ann Roberts, 23, who has been missing since Monday, April 1.
According to information from police Roberts was last seen Monday evening around 6 p.m. when she left her home to get gas for her car. She has not been heard from since, Rudy said.
Roberts is described as a white female, 5 feet and 1 inch tall, 151 pounds, with brown hair. According to Rudy, the vehicle is a 2011 Silver Toyota Corolla.
Rudy asks that anyone with information call the DeRidder Police Department at 337-462-8911.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.