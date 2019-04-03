Cowboys begin week four of spring drills

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese football coaches had a chance to look over and grade the film from Saturday’s scrimmage, the first of the spring, and all indications are that what the coaches saw was encouraging.
“We saw good things happen on both sides of the ball,” said head coach Sterlin Gilbert. “But there’s still a lot of room for improvement and a lot of work to do.”
The Cowboys hit the field again on Tuesday afternoon for their 10th of 15 practices of the spring, one that was one of the more physical sessions so far.
“We set up today's practice to attack those things,” said Gilbert about improving in all aspects of the game. “We’re challenging our guys to be better this coming Saturday than they were this past week.”
The Cowboys ran 107 this past Saturday, meaning a lot of players got in on the action.
“A good number of players got reps,” said Gilbert. “We’re getting to evaluate everybody. We’re still in the process of moving guys around, making sure we have the puzzle pieces in the correct spots. The good thing is, nothing is in concrete. We still have fall camp to go through as well. We’re just trying to make sure, from a scheme standpoint, these guys and do this and that this fits these guys.
“Within the 1s, 2s and the 3s, with those guys going right now, we’re excited. As you climb towards the end of this (spring ball) and go into fall camp, those spots start getting solidified.”
McNeese will hold its second scrimmage of the spring on Saturday beginning at 11 but the event will be closed to the media and public.
The Cowboys’ spring game, which will be open to all, will take place on Saturday, April 13 in Cowboy Stadium beginning at noon.
