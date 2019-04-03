Convicted killer could soon be put on parole after 1983 murder

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A man convicted of second-degree murder in 1983 could soon be put on parole.
On September 24, 1983, Carol Kellogg was killed in her Lake Charles apartment on Deaton Street.
“It’s just terrible to lose a child, I mean, she was 24 years old, I mean, it’s really tough. It’ll always be really tough," Carol Hess, Kellogg’s mother, said.
It’s a day Hess, and Kellogg’s children, will never forget.
“Even last night when I called and told them that we got the notice he was coming up for a hearing — they cried. And they’re now in their 40s. I know that I can forgive him in a way, but I cannot forgive him for what he put the boys through. They’re still dealing with this,” Hess said.
Now, almost 40 years later, there’s a chance Kellogg’s killer, Thomas J. Sanders, could be released on parole — something her family was told at the time — could never happen.
“The Supreme Court handed down the decision that said that those cases need to be reconsidered," Francis Abbott, executive director for the Louisiana Board of Pardons and Parole, said.
Those cases are with perpetrators who were 18 at the time the crime was committed. Abbott said Sanders, who was 17 when he killed Carol Kellogg, meets the criteria for having his case reconsidered.
“Parole eligibility after serving 25 years, and meeting another number of criteria like receiving your GED or vocational training completing certain programs within the department of corrections. But the key is, he had to have served 25 years," Abbott said.
Sanders’ potential release — is something Kellogg’s family is fighting against.
“I have a problem with it. I really do. Whether he was 17 or 27, he shouldn’t have done it," Hess said.
“Even if he was 17, you cant tell me he did not know what he was doing, and that he deserves to be out again. I don’t agree with that," Nicholas Stratton, Kellogg’s nephew, said.
Hess plans on going to Sanders’ Baton Rouge hearing and hopes to have her voice heard.
Sanders’ hearing will be on July 18.
