Cathedral restoration progressing; open house peek inside this weekend

Restoration of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Lake Charles is well under way. The historic landmark is undergoing improvements to repair, beautify and help assure the structure stands for generations to come.
The Cathedral was built in 1913. Over time came damage and decay in areas hidden from plain sight. But Design Builder Buzzy Ribbeck says repair and restoration help assure the historic structure's survival.
“This structure is not going to be torn down in fifty to 100 years like a typical building,"Ribbeck said, whose construction company is doing the work. “Hopefully, it will be around for thousands of years. That’s the goal. Everything that we’ve designed and looked at and dealt with is to sustain its life throughout future generations,” Ribbeck said, whose construction company is doing the work.”
Inside, intricate scaffolding allows craftsmen access in hard to reach areas with plaster and paint. Ribbeck says inside will be substantially more beautiful.
“Light coming through the stained-glass windows will be substantially improved because the prior barriers or protective plastic it was put on was a plastic and not a glass. And over time they faded and became very milk like where you couldn’t hardly see light through them,” Ribbeck said.
The windows are being reconditioned, broken stained-glass replaced, and cleaned by the company that designed, built and installed them: Emil Frei and Associates of St. Louis. Stephen Frei is fourth generation.
“Windows in Europe can be 700, 800 years old and are just as colorful today. We expect our windows to last for many, many, many centuries. These are approaching one century old but there’s no reason why the year 2500 they can’t be just as beautiful,” Frei said.
He says the windows' vibrancy, color and three-dimensional qualities make them more of an ever-changing glass sculpture.
"A magical, mystical, ethereal combination of contrast from things on the outside and the windows change throughout the day,” Frei.
And he says the windows will be protected from powerful storms.
"Our windows won't know that there's anything is going on outside even when a hurricane is raging around outside of the cathedral," he said.
Most restoration is expected to be complete in June.
This weekend after masses, the public can get a peek at progress inside the Cathedral.
That’s after 4 p.m. mass on Saturday and after 7:30, 9:30 and 11:15 masses Sunday morning.
