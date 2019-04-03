Attorneys for Davis, Saltzman seek new trial

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Robyn Davis and Carol “Sissy” Saltzman were in State District Court in Lake Charles.
They arrived this morning from Louisiana Correctional Institute for women. In 2012, the two were convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Davis’s husband, Brian who was found shot to death in a remote area off Big Lake Road.
Prosecutors said the women lured Davis there by faking car trouble and the jury found them guilty. However, New Orleans attorney, Paul Barker said the women didn’t kill Brian Davis and that he knows who did.
The women are seeking a new trial based on evidence they said they were entitled to, but that the prosecution withheld. Prosecutors deny that.
Defense attorney Glen Vamvoras who represented the Robyn Davis was a defense witness.
Vamvoras confirmed various lab reports and audio or video recordings were not provided to the defense. On some he said he doesn’t remember. No clarity was provided on how or why they would be relevant to the case.
Assistant D.A. Ross Murray is handling today’s hearing. Rick Bryant, now in private practice, prosecuted the case.
Under cross examination of Vamvoras, they discussed records the state says are in the official record which is voluminous.
Vamvoras said he remembers, at trial, a witness who admitted he drove a red truck. A red truck was spotted near the area where the body was found, according to a witness.
In the past, defense suggested whoever was in truck spotted in the area could was not investigated adequately. Vamvoras said when he went to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office he would request to look at all evidence in case.
Vamvoras said he asked for all statements of all witnesses from the state and expects the state to provide them. He said the state doesn’t usually provide everything they ask for.
This afternoon, defense paralegal Erin Miller took the stand. Attorney Glen Vamvoras previously described her as his right hand during the trial. Miller was asked about various records and whether she had seen them before, to which she replied “no.”
Miller testified about a DNA profile report, supplemental report and crime lab report she never saw before. She also testified she had requested video statements from CPSO and picked them up. After leaving with them she says the woman at the CPSO called her back and said Rick Bryant was upset and said she had been given statements the defense was not entitled to.
Miller testified she returned them and never saw some of them again. Assistant D.A. Ross Murray had Miller under cross-examination. She confirmed she was the gatekeeper of all the information that came in through the discovery process.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.