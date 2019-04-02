Airplane windshield cracks mid-flight on plane chartered to fly oil field workers to Texas

BATON ROUGE, LA (KHOU) - The windshield of a plane, being chartered to fly workers to the Texas oil fields near Midland, cracked mid-flight Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Airport confirmed. The Embraer ERJ-145 was flying “at altitude” when the windshield on the pilot’s side of the cockpit started cracking.
According to Flightaware.com, the plane filed a flight plan to fly from Austin, Texas to Baton Rouge at an altitude of 36,000 feet, Tuesday. The spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Airport says that regional jet only had the crew on board when the windshield shattered. The plane was scheduled to fly to Midland, Texas later in the afternoon; that flight has been delayed. While the glass cracked, it doesn’t appear the window completely failed.
KHOU 11 News has reached out to Via Airlines, which operated the ERJ-145 for a statement. They are waiting to hear back.
The plane is on the ground at BTR.
