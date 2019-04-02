Airplane windshield cracks mid-flight on plane chartered to fly oil field workers to Texas

According to Flightaware.com, the plane filed a flight plan to fly from Austin, Texas to Baton Rouge at an altitude of 36,000 feet, Tuesday. The spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Airport says that regional jet only had the crew on board when the windshield shattered. The plane was scheduled to fly to Midland, Texas later in the afternoon; that flight has been delayed. While the glass cracked, it doesn’t appear the window completely failed.