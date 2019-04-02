WESTLAKE PD: Fight leads to attempted first-degree murder arrest

WESTLAKE, LA (KPLC) - A Westlake man has been arrested on multiple charges including attempted first-degree murder, Westlake Police Chief Chris Wilrye said.
Westlake Police responded to a call on Elizabeth Street in reference to a two-vehicle crash and one party leaving the scene on March 29.
Wilrye said that Kaelan Blaine Prater, 19, drove to the victim’s residence and started a fight with him.
The victim said that he was getting the best of Prater, when Prater produced a knife and swung it at the victim, Wilrye said. Prater then chased the victim through his yard with the knife and the victim fell to the ground. That’s when one of Prater’s associates yelled at him to stop.
Wilrye said Prater got into his car and drove away, but returned to the residence and drove his car into the victim’s aunt’s vehicle. Prater left the scene again after that.
An arrest warrant for Prater was issued for attempted first-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, simple battery, disturbing the peace/fight/assault, criminal trespass, aggravated assault, reckless operation of a vehicle, hit and run and failure to report an accident.
On April 1, Westlake PD conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that displayed no license plate. Prater was taken into custody on the active warrant. During the traffic stop, Prater was charged with five counts of intimidation, driving without a license, no proof of insurance, failure to register a vehicle and no license plate.
Prater’s bond is set at $640,200.
