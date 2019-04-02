Three top officials fired after investigation into Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a two month investigation into allegations of sexual harassment and improper euthanasia, three top administrators at the Jefferson Parish Animal Control Office were terminated Tuesday morning.
An internationally known animal rescue organization is now considering moving in to help guide the shelter in the future.
Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni says animal shelter director Robin Beaulieu, who was suspended two months ago, has been fired.
Yenni also terminated the West Bank shelter manager and the Chief Animal Control Officer after an investigation which he says revealed that four animals that were set to be adopted were euthanized. Yenni said that investigation involved allegations of sexual harassment as well as a failure to follow proper procedures.
“Today’s actions should serve notice that all employees will be held accountable for dogs that were euthanized against protocol and we turn that information over to the Sheriff’s office to investigate,” says Yenni.
Yenni says he has now begun corrective actions and has filled over 20 unfilled positions.
He says he has appointed six top level administrators to oversee shelter operations.
