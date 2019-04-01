Source: Saints to workout LA Tech defensive end Jaylon Ferguson

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints will hold a private workout with Louisiana Tech defensive end/edge Jaylon Ferguson, a league source tells FOX 8 sports. Ferguson is the NCAA’s FBS career leader in sacks with 45. Last season, he led the nation with 17.5 sacks.
The Saints second round pick at 62nd overall is their only pick in the first four rounds of this month’s draft. Ferguson is projected to be a second round pick, but it’s unknown if he would be available when the Saints select.
Last year, the Saints traded up in the first round to take defensive end Marcus Davenport.
