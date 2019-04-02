Silver Alert issued for 19-month-old believed to be in extreme danger

MADISON, IN (WAVE) – A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 19-month-old boy who is believed to be in extreme danger.
Kayden Matthew Fresh, of Madison, Indiana, was last seen around 8 p.m. on April 1.
He is believed to be with Jaxx Damian Falconberry, 28, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.
Kayden is described as being 2’8” tall weighing 29 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue, yellow and white Paw Patrol shirt and blue/grey shorts.
Falconberry is described as being 5’7” tall and weighing 185 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Deputies believe Falconberry is driving a black 2004 Chevy Impala with Indiana license plate ALV239.
Authorities said Kayden may require medical assistance. Anyone with information on Kayden or Falconberry’s location is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department at 812-265-2648 or 911.
