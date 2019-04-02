Silver Alert issued for missing, endangered Kannapolis man last seen at barbershop

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man who is believed to be endangered and suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
George Calvin Hines was last seen at the Just for You Barbershop in Town Center Plaza in Charlotte. He was last seen wearing black dress pants, a purple polo short sleeve shirt and black dress shoes.
Hines is described as an 82-year-old man, 5′11″, weighing about 220 pounds with short black and white hair and brown eyes.
His car is described as a 2012 dark blue Dodge Ram with North Carolina tags FBE-6730.
Anyone with information on Hines’ whereabouts should call Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000.
