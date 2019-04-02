SHERIFF: Employee of Boys Village arrested for carnal knowledge of a juvenile

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - An employee of Boys Village was arrested after a juvenile accused her of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with him, according to Kim Myers with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Ivella M. Braxton, 31, is accused of entering into a relationship and having sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old male who resided at Boys Village.
The investigation began on March 22, when two juveniles escaped from Boys Village after being court-ordered to stay there. Detectives then discovered messages between one of the juveniles and Braxton.
According to Myers, detectives managed to locate the juvenile and interview him. The juvenile claimed he was in a relationship with Braxton and had been since June, 2018.
The boy told detectives he had sexual intercourse with Braxton four times since the relationship started and two additional times since his escape from Boys Village. Braxton allegedly picked the boy up twice after his escape and engaged in sexual intercourse with him, Myers says.
Braxton was arrested on April 1, and is facing charges of 4 counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, malfeasance in office, sexual conduct prohibited with a prisoner, and accessory after the fact.
Det. Larry Cormier is the lead investigator.
