Police Jury to hold ribbon cutting for Prien Lake Park boat launch

Prien Lake Park boat launch to close March 5 for construction. (Source: CPPJ)
April 2, 2019 at 2:56 PM CDT - Updated April 2 at 2:56 PM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury will celebrate the completion of the brand-new Prien Lake Park Boat Launch. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 4, at the park.

The year-long Prien Lake Park Boat Launch extension project included the removal of the existing boat launch, central wharf, entrance and driveways.

The new boat launch has a concrete entrance, driveway, floating boat dock, composite boardwalks, bench seating, concrete parking areas, and improved site drainage.

