NOPD: Suspects arrested in St. John Parish crime spree also connected to New Orleans armed robberies

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police have arrested three adults and a juvenile girl in connection with multiple armed robbery incidents in eastern New Orleans.
The suspects are identified as Byron Green, 39, Develyn Smith, 24, Rejontae Ward, and a 13-year-old girl.
Ward, and a 13-year-old girl were apprehended by St. John’s Parish Sheriff’s deputies in a vehicle that was reported as having been carjacked from the NOPD’s Seventh District.
Detectives determined that the four subjects were responsible for an armed robbery that occurred on March 10 in the 4400 block of Rhodes Dr., while Green and the girl were found to be responsible for an armed carjacking that occurred on March 12 in the 4400 block of Cerise Ave.
In addition, Green and Smith were also determined by detectives to be responsible for a simple robbery on March 11 at the intersection of Chef Menteur Hwy. and Dotd Ave, police said.
The suspects were arrested and taken to the Orleans Parish Justice Center and the Juvenile Justice Center, respectively.
Green was booked for second degree robbery, two counts of armed robbery with a firearm and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
Smith was booked for second degree robbery, armed robbery with a firearm.
Ward was booked for armed robbery with a firearm.
The girl was booked for two counts each of armed robbery with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.
Anyone with information regarding these incident is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.