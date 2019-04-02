Lyft driver explains safety precautions to use when utilizing ride sharing apps

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A story that broke the hearts of millions and hit close to home to many who use ride sharing apps.
Samantha Josephson, 21 was found dead after getting into a car she thought was an Uber. It was a mistake that cost her, her life.
Angela Edwards has been a Lyft driver for 2 years, and spoke to 7News about tips you can follow to stay safe.
“Every passenger has a picture of a driver, their vehicle, their license plate,” Edwards said. “They can call us if they’re not quite sure, through the app. We ask them who they are, and most of the time they’ll ask us our name."
Edwards says this tip is key. When approaching the car ask who the driver is picking up. They should respond with your name. It also says if you get in a car and it feel unsafe the app has an emergency contact.
“They have an option on the app for both the driver and the passenger," Edwards said. "If they hit the arrow button at the top of the ride they can actually call 911 from the app and not say a word to them. Their location will show up, everything will show up. They can just say, ‘hey, I need help’ and the cops can actually find them.”
The main thing is to look in the driver’s windshield. They should have some sort of identification signaling they’re a driver for Lyft. They have what Lyft calls an “Amp.”
The amp changes color when your driver gets closer to you. When you request your Lyft the App will notify you.
“It’s going to be yellow or green as soon as you start approaching them,” Edwards said. “It will tell you that the vehicle is illuminated that means they have the Lyft Amp.”
Trooper Derek Senegal says to always make sure you make friends and family aware of where you are.
