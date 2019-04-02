Local student gets invited to the White House

LAFAYETTE, LA (KPLC) - A local student was invited to the White House to listen to President Donald Trump discuss higher education and free speech on college campuses.
“I actually got the invite via email and it was in my spam folder. I guess Yahoo said that probably isn’t real. So, I’m glad I checked," Kaleb Moore, a University of Louisiana of Lafayette political science major, said.
Moore, from Lake Charles, was invited to the White House just a few weeks ago to hear the president talk about a topic he’s passionate about — protecting free speech on college campuses.
“Under the guise of speech codes and safe spaces and trigger warnings, these universities have tried to restrict free thought, impose total conformity and shut down the voices of great Americans like those here today. All of that changes starting right now," President Trump said at the White House on March 21.
Moore was one of multiple students invited for the work he’s done to protect free speech on ULL’s campus.
“I thought it was amazing that something we had been working on for months down here was actually noticed at the federal level," Moore said. “We had petitions to remove a unconstitutional speech code from the student handbook. The code read you couldn’t say anything distasteful or offensive on any of the university’s media like the wifi.”
During Moore’s visit to the White House, President Trump signed an executive order that would withhold federal money from universities that infringed on students’ first amendment rights.
“We will not stand idly by and allow public institutions to violate their students constitutional rights. If a college or university doesn’t allow you to speak, we will not give them money. It’s very simple," Trump said.
Moore said to have seen the president talk about this in person meant a lot to him.
“To see that on the national level that they care about issues that happen right here at home, you know, on our public university’s campuses, it was very reassuring for me," Moore said.
Moore plans to graduate this summer and hopes to get a job with a non-profit that protects free speech.
