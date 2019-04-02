LDEQ investigating multiple incidents reported at Indorama

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - Flaring is nothing new at Indorama in Sulphur, but some were concerned when they saw black smoke coming from the plant Sunday,something the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality says it is investigating.
“It’s my understanding that Indorama lost a boiler yesterday afternoon," Billy Eakin, regional manager for LDEQ said. "It tripped and because of that they lost steam to the flare which caused them to exceed their opacity limits for approximately 10 to 15 minutes. I reached out to Indorama, they told me they were in the process of preparing the notification to report the excess capacity to the department.”
Eakin says a chemical plant can only release smoke with more than 20% opacity for 6 minutes without reporting it to the LDEQ. In a statement, Indorama says they were back online within 15 minutes.
Eakin says that is just one of the investigations LDEQ currently has into Indorama, including a benzene incident in February, where wastewater with benzene leaked into Bayou D’Inde.
So far this year, 15 incidents have been reported at Indorama according to LDEQ documents; some were self-reported while others were citizen complaints.
Eakin says they take all citizen’s complaints seriously, but cannot investigate noise complaints.
To compare to other plants in the area, CITGO has had one recorded incident so far this year, Westlake Chemical has had three, and SASOL has had one.
Indorama representatives referred to their Sunday statement regarding the black smoke, while they released a different statement on Monday regarding the benzene leak investigation, saying:
“It is inappropriate for us to comment on behalf of the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality. We are fully cooperating with the LDEQ as we continue through operations startup. Indorama is in compliance with all federal and state regulatory permits and remains committed to being a good corporate neighbor here in Southwest Louisiana. Environmental stewardship is a key priority along with the health and safety of our employees and the community. Indorama believes that it is imperative that we do our part to protect our valuable natural resources now and in the future.”
While several dates for the startup’s completion have been announced in the past, a spokesperson for Indorama now says they cannot guarantee a specific date the noise and flaring from the start up will be over.
The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality’s documents on the chemical plants in the area have been made available to the public through their EDMS documents page. Simply type in the plant’s AI code and click run.
Indorama’s AI - 5337
SASOL’s AI - 3271
Westlake Chemical’s AI - (Westlake Styrene: 18070, Poly 1 & 2: 9061, and Poly 3: 27518
Phillips 66′s AI - 2538
CITGO’s AI - 1250
Firestone’s AI - 1244
Lotte Axiall’s AI - 1403
