LCCP tabs West Jefferson’s Kevin Hunt as next head basketball coach

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) — Lake Charles College Prep came into its coaching search looking for more than just a basketball coach. The school wanted to continue the culture started by Mack Guillory who resigned in March following a quarterfinal trip and 26-8 record.
The Blazers went on a state-wide search and landed on West Jefferson High School head coach Kevin Hunt. LCCP athletic director Freddie Harrison said Hunt’s résumé stood out during the hiring process.
“He turned West Jeff around and made them a contender. He also started the program at Sophie B. Wright and hired its current head coach,” said Harrison. “But what stood out the most was that he’s not in it for himself. He is fully committed to putting kids first.”
Hunt has a diverse background from coaching to administration. Hunt most recently coached the Class 5A Buccaneers for the past three seasons. After two straight losing seasons, West Jefferson more than doubled its wins this past season earning the 20th seed in the playoffs. The Bucs would go on to upset St. Amant in in the first round.
Before his stint with the Bucs, Hunt was the Dean of Students and Athletics Director at Sophie B. Wright. He helped lay the foundation for the Warriors recent string of success as he hired current coach Jason Bertrand.
Hunt also coached high school basketball in Arkansas where he led his teams to back-to-back state championship game appearances.
“Coach Hunt led West Jefferson to three straight playoffs appearances and accumulated the most wins at the school in over 20 years,” said Harrison. “His teams have played for district and state titles in both Louisiana and Arkansas. He’s produced a lot with less.”
Despite the wealth of coaching experience, the school said there was more to Hunt than that.
“His experience was a plus, but wasn’t the deciding factor,” admitted Harrison. “His knowledge of charter schools and his vision for the basketball program coincided with what we wanted. We had a strong field of coaches and wanted to thank each one.”
