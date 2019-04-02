Inspector General: Jefferson Parish paid $1 million to employees for no work

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An audit from the Jefferson Parish inspector general’s office revealed employees were paid around $1 million for no work.
Inspector General David McClintock office was asked to investigate “premium pay,” like overtime, standby time and callouts. This is the third time in five years his office has addressed the issue over five years.
“The findings across all three reports demonstrate that the Parish has wasted and will continue wasting millions of dollars in premium pay though poor policy and poor management,” McClintock said.
The report said 307 employees were paid nearly $1 million during 2018 in standby pay and none of the employees were called into work.
“The parish maintains it was necessary and continues to be necessary to pay employees, often the same employees, during off-work hours in case the employee may be needed,” the report stated.
The audit said data demonstrates otherwise. In 2018, Jefferson Parish did not incur any callout pay.
The inspector general’s office found that $9.3 million in premium pay was spent in 2017. Of that, $9.3 million was expended for exempt class employees. Those employees are usually salaried and are not paid by the hour.
The report said 20 percent of the parish premium pay was given to employees who did not qualify to receive it.
“The Parish Administration did engage in good discussion over a very lengthy draft period. Additionally, the Personnel Board engaged in a positive manner and continues to study potential rule changes that bear directly on the ability of the Administration to manage. The Administration has made efforts to have directors manage more effectively; however, the core underlying policy and cultural issues remain,” the JPOIG’s office said.
The office said the parish does not perform well against regional benchmarking concerning premium pay expenses.
“We continue to find significant potential savings that can amount to nearly 3.7 million per year,” a statement from the office said.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.