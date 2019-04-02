FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Multiple wrecks, one involving unmarked LSP unit, reported on U.S. 171 N. near Moss Bluff

MOSS BLUFF, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police are reporting multiple crashes on U.S. 171 northbound, according to Derek Senegal with State Police.
A four vehicle crash has been reported on the Calcasieu River Bridge in Moss Bluff. One of the vehicles involved in the wreck was an unmarked Louisiana State Police unit, said Senegal. No injuries are being reported from the crash at this time.
Another five-vehicle crash was reported on U.S. 171 north near the bridge. No injuries are being reported from the crash at this time.
Traffic backup is reaching La. 378 at this time. Drivers should use alternate routes or expect major delays.
