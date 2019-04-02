First Alert Forecast: Sunshine for now; Rain chances increase for Thursday and this weekend

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the rest of the day, it will be nice and sunny! There will be limited clouds with no chance of rain. We may begin to see some thin clouds late in the afternoon, but those will have little impact on our weather. Temperatures are slowly warming up and should top out in the lower 70s. It will be a beautiful day!
This evening, it will be very nice. The temperature will be warmer than yesterday. So, it will not be cooling down very rapidly as before. Right around sunset, it will be in the mid 60s. There will be limited clouds, with no chance of rain. There should also be a very nice sunset this evening.
Overnight, it will be nice and clear with no rain. Temperatures will not be as cold as what we saw this morning. Lows will only be in the mid 40s. Places north of I-10 may still see the upper 30s. Either way, I would have a jacket with you for any late plans tonight or early morning plans on Wednesday.
Wednesday will also be nice as well. There will be a few more clouds, but little to no rain. The winds will begin to shift out of the south, which will bring in more clouds. It should be a nice day. Temperatures will again be a little warmer. Highs will be in the lower to mid 70s.
By Thursday, there will be a cold front moving through. This will bring some heavy rain and the possibility of severe weather. It looks like flash flooding and hail are the highest threats. I can’t rule out a possible tornado though. Right now, I have the rain chances up to 70%. We will keep you updated on this system, so stay tuned to the forecast. Temperatures will be warm, reaching the mid 70s.
Friday will be cloudy with a slight chance for some rain. I have the rain chances up to 20%. The cold front that pushed through on Thursday will be stalling just to our south. This may cause a couple showers, hence the 20%. Despite the cold front on Thursday, the temperature will reach the lower 80s on Friday. I would be prepared for a warm day with some rain possible.
Over this upcoming weekend, there will likely be a lot of rain. That same front that stalled out just to our south, will make its way back up to the north. This will bring plenty of shower activity on Saturday and Sunday. That front will be sitting over us through the weekend. I do not expect it to be a continuous rain event, but there will be scattered showers. It will be a lot of off-and-on activity.
Even over the weekend, there is another possibility of severe weather. Another cold front will be moving through by Monday and this will cause more rain. I think there is a better chance for rain by Sunday, but Saturday will still have plenty of rain as well. As we get closer to the weekend, we will have a better idea what to expect.
By Monday of next week, another cold front will be approaching from the west. This should push out all of the rain and the stalled front from the weekend. Once this new cold front pushes through, there is a chance we see the sunshine return again. Temperatures on Monday will top out in the lower 80s.
