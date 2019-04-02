FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny stretch through Wednesday, then turning quite stormy

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The forecast this morning starts off rather chilly with temperatures in the 30s but a steady warmup will be underway after sunrise with temperatures in the 50s by mid-morning and into the 60s by the noon hour with afternoon high temperature around 70 degrees. Light north breezes again keep humidity values low and unlike Monday’s sprinkles, no rain and hardly any clouds are expected so soak up the sunshine while it’s here!
Tonight, our temperatures will again be cool but not as frigid as this morning with most areas along the I-10 corridor only dropping into the upper 40s and then warming back well into the 70s Wednesday afternoon.
Wednesday will be the last day in our nice stretch of weather as sunshine and cool morning temperatures will be replaced by a bit more humidity and a warmer afternoon with highs in the middle 70s. Winds will begin to turn southeasterly and draw in quite a bit more humidity Wednesday night with lows in the 60s. Some showers could also begin to develop Wednesday night after midnight and by the morning commute Thursday.
Thursday will most likely be declared a First Alert Weather Day as there is coming into view a threat for organized severe weather as a strong cold front approaches, tapping in to a surge of tropical moisture flow off the Gulf that could lead to heavy downpours that could pose a risk for flash flooding. In addition, shear values will be such that storms that form could rotate, meaning there is also a threat of isolated tornadoes along with damaging straight-line winds. The timing of the strongest storms looks to be on into the daytime hours of Thursday through the evening hours.
This unsettled weather pattern will carry over into the weekend as the front lifts back over Southwest Louisiana as a warm front and upper level disturbances passing overhead bring the return of higher rain chances by Saturday and Sunday. Overall our temperatures stay on the warmer side once warming up later this week!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
