FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny stretch through Wednesday, then turning quite stormy

Thursday will most likely be declared a First Alert Weather Day as there is coming into view a threat for organized severe weather as a strong cold front approaches, tapping in to a surge of tropical moisture flow off the Gulf that could lead to heavy downpours that could pose a risk for flash flooding. In addition, shear values will be such that storms that form could rotate, meaning there is also a threat of isolated tornadoes along with damaging straight-line winds. The timing of the strongest storms looks to be on into the daytime hours of Thursday through the evening hours.