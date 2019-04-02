Cowboys aiming for consistency following an up-and-down March

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Cowboys wrapped up a 2-2 week which included a midweek win in Baton Rouge over the 17th ranked LSU Tigers. But then the Pokes finished the week losing a conference series with Sam Houston State.
The Cowboys have shined shined bright at times this year with both pitching and hitting. The problem is neither seem to be there at the same time.
During McNeese’s Monday press conference, baseball coach Justin Hill was asked about the Pokes’ inconsistencies and what could make his good ball club into a great one?
“The mindset is there. The catching a break— that’s something that you have to keep getting in different situations. For instance, two-out hitting and two-out RBIs. You get more two-out RBIs when you have more opportunities. I think we’ve only had a couple opportunities where we have runners in scoring position with two outs,” admitted Hill. "The more times you have that opportunity, the more times you’re going to be able to come through with that. The biggest thing is to keep going and keep giving yourself opportunities. When your opponent does make a mistake you have to have the ability to exploit those things.”
The Cowboys continue their nine-game away stretch this week as McNeese heads off to Louisiana Tech to face the Bulldogs Wednesday night.
