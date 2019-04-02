Commonwealth LNG project receives Coast Guard recommendation

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Coast Guard has sent a letter of recommendation to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission saying the Calcasieu Ship Channel can support Liquefied Natural Gas marine traffic associated with the proposed Commonwealth LNG project according to a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard.
The proposed Commonwealth LNG project would be built at a site at the mouth of the Calcasieu River in Cameron Parish.
According to the the company’s website, it hopes the facility will be operational in 2024.
