Car drives through business’ front door

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Kimberly Lambert is the manager at Textbook Rentals. Inc. near McNeese State University.
“The alarm company had called the owner, and he was like, ‘I’ll just go over an see what’s going on,’” Lambert said. “And on the way, the police department called and said someone had driven through the front doors into the building.”
Cpt. Kevin Kirkum, with Lake Charles police, says the driver and a passenger had gotten into a verbal argument.
“They pulled over to try and deescalate the situation, but instead, it escalated,” Kirkum said. “They got into a physical altercation, which led the driver to push the accelerator, and drive the vehicle into the building.”
“It’s insane. I mean, in some ways, I guess, we’re lucky they went through the front doors and not the brick,” Lambert said. “But it’s pretty crazy to actually come to work and see it like this.”
Lambert says despite the damage, they’re still going to try to open up as soon as humanly possible; even if that means bringing students and customers through the back door.
“Luckily, nobody was in—of course, nobody would be in at that time, but you never know,” Kirkum said.
“It’s going to be a process, that’s for sure,” Lambert said. “Luckily, it was not during a busy time of year. So, I guess that was a blessing from God in itself.”
Lake Charles Police say the driver of the vehicle was cited for not registering the vehicle and not having insurance. The passenger was released on a misdemeanor.
