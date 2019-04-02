Calcasieu Parish’s Movies Under the Stars begins Friday

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish’s Movies Under the Stars series is scheduled to begin Friday at Prien Lake Park with a showing of “Smallfoot.”
The series continues with an animated movie each Friday through April 26.
Movies begin at sundown (around 7:30 p.m.). Residents are advised to arrive early and bring their own food, blankets and lawn chairs.
Movies will be canceled in the event of inclement weather.
Movies:
- April 5 – “Smallfoot” Featuring original music and an all-star cast, this animated adventure turns the Bigfoot legend upside down. A bright, young Yeti finds something he thought didn’t exist - a human! News of this throws the Yeti community into an uproar over what else might be out there in the world beyond their snowy village. The end result is a heartwarming story of friendship, courage and the joy of discovery (Rated PG).
- April 12 - “Despicable Me 3” The mischievous Minions hope that Gru will return to a life of crime after the new boss of the Anti-Villain League fires him. Instead, Gru chooses to remain retired and travel to Freedonia to meet his long-lost twin brother for the first time. The reunited siblings soon find themselves in an uneasy alliance to take down the elusive Balthazar Bratt, a former 1980s child star who seeks revenge against the world (Rated PG).
- April 19 – “Coco” Despite his family’s decades-old music ban, young Miguel dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz. Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the colorful “Land of the Dead.” After meeting a charming con artist named Héctor, the two embark on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel’s family history (Rated PG).
- April 26 - “The Lorax” This 3D-CGI animated feature is an adaptation of Dr. Seuss’ classic tale of a forest creature with the enduring power of hope. The adventure follows the journey of a boy as he searches for something to help him win the girl of his dreams. To find it he must discover the story of the Lorax, the grumpy yet charming creature who fights to protect his world (Rated PG).
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.