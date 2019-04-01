Buccaneers among teams Devin White will reportedly visit

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NFL Draft is set to take place in Nashville later this month and teams are intensifying their preparation with visits from prospects.
Former LSU linebacker Devin White is set to visit three teams this week, according to NOLA.com | Times-Picayune, in the Buccaneers, Giants and Bengals. Tampa Bay is set to pick fifth, followed by New York at sixth and the Bengals are shortly thereafter with the 11th overall selection.
Tampa Bay just lost former LSU linebacker Kwon Alexander to free agency while the Giants just traded away former LSU wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. The Saints face the Buccaneers twice each year. They are not set to face the Giants or Bengals in 2019.
White contemplated returning for his senior season after three years at LSU that saw him win the first Butkus Award in school history, given to the nation’s best linebacker.
