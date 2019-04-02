Anacoco man accused of stealing from donation boxes at church, cemetery

VERNON PARISH, LA (KPLC) - An Anacoco man is accused of stealing from donation boxes in a church and an adjacent cemetery.
The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on its Facebook page that it began investigating a burglary at the Crystal Springs Baptist Church, on La. 11 East, on March 29.
Investigating deputies found that someone removed a window air conditioning unit and entered the church. Cash was stolen from a donation box for a church building fund and it also appeared the person ate snacks and slept inside the church.
Jonathan YBarra Enriquez, 25, was initially arrested for another crime later that night, but admitted in an interview with Det. David Vance that he had burglarized the church and stolen money from a donation box in the cemetery, according to the Vernon Sheriff’s Office’s post.
Deputies investigating the church burglary patrolled the area but were unable to locate a suspect.
Later that night, deputies received a complaint of a battery and robbery at Lenehan’s Grocery in Anacoco, which is about two-and-a-half miles away from the church.
The caller said Enriquez had assaulted her and forcibly taken cash from her before leaving the scene on foot. Deputies learned that family members of Enriquez had transported him from Anacoco to Leesville. The family members refused to cooperate with law enforcement.
Deputy Ricky Stephens learned that Enriquez had entered a business at the Berrytown Plaza in Leesville. Enriquez wasn’t in the store, but the back door was standing open.
Vernon Sheriff canine Duke was deployed and tracked Enriquez across US 171 South and continued in a southwest direction to the area of nearby railroad tracks. Enriquez was found and taken into custody by Stephens and Deputy Rustyl Bailey. It was the 93rd capture for Duke.
Enriquez faces counts of battery, simple robbery, simple burglary and theft.
