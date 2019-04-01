Westlake PD searching for two suspects involved in Grout Street shooting

WESTLAKE, LA (KPLC) - The Westlake Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding two suspects in an alleged road rage shooting on Friday, Police Chief Chris Wilrye said.
Wilrye said Westlake PD is searching for Davachi Jacoby Rogers, 20, and Sarah Jewel Thibodeaux, 22, both of Westlake.
The shooting occurred after a resident on Grout Street asked Rogers to slow down, Wilrye said. Rogers allegedly shot the victim in the forearm and sped away.
The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Rogers is considered armed and dangerous and was last seen driving a 2002 red GMC Envoy with a Mississippi license plate.
Rogers is wanted on the charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, and illegal use of a firearm/discharge.
His bond has been set at $1,150,000.
Thibodeaux is wanted on the charges of accessory to attempted first-degree murder and accessory to aggravated assault with a firearm. Thibodeaux’s bond has been set at $200,000.
If you know of the whereabouts of these two individuals please call the Westlake Police Department at 433-4151 or Crimestoppers at 439-2222.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.