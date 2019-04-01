Baseball and softball programs making a strong comeback at Lacassine

LACASSINE, LA (KPLC) - After a ten year hiatus, baseball and softball returned to Lacassine in 2018, but not without both programs taking their lumps.
“Some of the kids had never played baseball before in their life," Kevin Bruchhaus said. "They were mainly softball guys and had just seen the game played. We put in a lot of work, took a lot of lumps, and have grown tremendously.”
“Last year I would say they were all still timid and trying to figure out the softball thing but now they’ve got it down,”said Eric Ardoin.
Fast forward to 2019 and the tide has definitely turned for the Cardinals. This season has seen a huge spark in production with both teams in contention for district after combining for a total of nine wins a year ago.
“We’ve all come a long way," Taylor Odom said. "Last year there were a lot of things we couldn’t do. This year we just bought into coach’s process and what he’s telling us and now we’re so much stronger as a team.”
“They listen extremely well and build on confidence," Ardoin added. "When they have confidence in themselves they transition it well to the field and it shows.”
The resurgence of any program normally is a drawn out process, but Lacassine is confident that the adversity they were able to overcome has paid off.
“The upperclassmen and even the younger kids in this group said, 'No coach, we want to win right now," said Bruchhaus. "We don’t want to wait five years, we want to win now.”
And now that it seems both teams have found their footing, they have their sights on something much bigger than a district championship.
“I’d like to have a winning season but the ultimate goal is to make it to Sulphur and play in Sulphur,” Odom said.
“I want us to see the success and build as a program to put ourselves at the top of Class B year in and year out," Christian Blair said. "Not just a one-year wonder but a strong team over time.”
