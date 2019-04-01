Rapper Nipsey Hussle fatally shot in Los Angeles, reports say

(Gray News) – Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle was fatally shot Sunday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Times and NBC News, citing law enforcement sources.
Hussle was shot multiple times outside his clothing store in South Los Angeles, the LA Times reports.
Two other people were wounded, according to the newspaper’s law enforcement sources.
The 33-year-old rapper, born Ermias Asghedom, was reportedly rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
A South L.A. native, the rapper was open about his early life in a street gang, but recently became known as a community organizer, the LA Times reports.
He was nominated for Best Rap Album at this year’s Grammy Awards for his debut album, “Victory Lap.”
Hours before his shooting, he tweeted this cryptic message: “Having strong enemies is a blessing.”
NBC News reports he’s survived by a child he had with actress Lauren London, and children from previous relationships.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
