Officials plan library renovations across Calcasieu Parish

CALCASIEU, LA (KPLC) - Some local libraries are gearing up for some much needed renovations as part of a 5 year strategic plan across Calcasieu Parish.
“I think all this stuff is just going to make a library that I’ve never seen before,” 11-year-old, Mason Vidrine, said.
Mason along with 2,000 residents in Vinton currently hold library cards and it’s pretty safe to say that they take pride in the services offered to them at the Fontenot Memorial Library.
Calcasieu Parish is implementing a 5 year initiative which will provide capital improvements and expansion opportunities to libraries in Dequincy, Iowa and Vinton.
"With the acquisition of these new properties, residents can expect community meeting rooms, additional restrooms, larger collections, more computers, and adequate parking accommodations,” Christy Comeaux said, Public Information Officer for the Calcasieu Parish Libraries.
When Vidrine learned of the upcoming renovations, he was pretty thrilled.
“Basically, I would love to just put a sticker on just about all of these things," Vidrine said.
Community info sessions are being held to discuss the changes that are coming to the libraries. The first meeting was held at Fontenot Memorial Library in Vinton on April 1.
Denelle Wrightson, a library and design consultant facilitated the meetings and all ages were invited to participate.
“From when this building was built 26-years-ago, libraries have changed a lot. The communities have changed, so we wanted to get input from everyone in the community about what they would like to see in their library,” Wrightson said.
In early 2017, the Buildings and Properties Committee of the Board began exploring expansion opportunities in the Vinton, DeQuincy, and Iowa areas.
About a year later, Capital One banks in each of these regions became available for purchase and the library soon invested in these buildings as part of its expansion.
“It’s always something that you have to fight for, there’s so many pulls on people’s attention,” Jared Lessard said, Fontenot Memorial Library Branch Manager. “There’s so many pulls on people’s attention. There’s so many different ways that people have of having fun and getting information, so it is a bit of a struggle to compete with other different forms of media."
Wrightson said once they finalize a design, renovations could take anywhere from 12 to 14 months.
“It’s not only about people using the material, they’re coming in and using the spaces, they’re meeting to learn and have lifelong learning,” Wrightson said. “They’re coming for programming, they’re coming to use the computers, so the books are still important but it’s about people placing and coming together.”
Residents can share their ideas at two community meetings scheduled for Tuesday in Dequincy and Iowa:
Tuesday, April 2 at 11:00 a.m.
Iowa Library
107 East 1st Street
Iowa, LA 70647
(337) 721-7101
Tuesday, April 2 at 6pm
DeQuincy Library
102 W. Harrison St.
DeQuincy, LA 70633
(337) 721-7087
Denelle Wrightson, a library and design consultant will facilitate these meetings and all ages are invited to participate.
For more information on the meetings, please visit www.calcasieulibrary.org or call (337) 721-7147.
