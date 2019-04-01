Jennings man arrested after police pursuit from Jeff Davis Parish to Acadia Parish

The suspect also allegedly attempted to fleet on foot

Chris LeBlue
By Tresia Bowles | April 1, 2019 at 11:50 AM CDT - Updated April 1 at 12:17 PM

JENNINGS, LA (KPLC) - A Jennings man was arrested after a police pursuit across two parishes on March 29, according to Chief Danny Semmes with the Jennings Police Department.

An officer was attempting to stop Chris Dale LeBlue, 39, for speeding, Semmes says. LeBlue did not comply and a pursuit ensued around noon.

Semmes says the pursuit went from Jeff Davis Parish to Acadia Parish. Acadia Parish authorities assisted this pursuit.

LeBlue attempted to flee on foot, but was arrested soon afterwards on La. 97 near Evangeline, Semmes says. He is booked into the Jeff Davis Parish jail. No bond information at this time.

LeBlue faces the following charges:

  • Aggravated flight from an officer
  • Violations of registration provisions
  • Stop signs and yield signs
  • Turning movements and required signals
  • Driving under suspension
  • Resisting an officer

