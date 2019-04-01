Investigators suspect church fire was intentionally set

Congregation, which was forced to cancel Sunday morning service, held a communitywide service that evening

Investigators suspect a weekend fire at Vivian United Pentecostal in Vivian was the work of an arsonist. (Source: Louisiana fire marshal's office)
By Curtis Heyen | April 1, 2019 at 3:42 PM CDT - Updated April 1 at 5:18 PM

VIVIAN, LA (KSLA) - Investigators suspect someone intentionally set a small fire that damaged a church in northern Caddo Parish.

The fire at Vivian United Pentecostal in the 900 block of South Pecan Street in Vivian was reported about 7:45 a.m. Sunday.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, we will not be having service this morning.

Posted by Vivian United Pentecostal Church on Sunday, March 31, 2019

Louisiana deputy fire marshals were called in to investigate after it was discovered that a small fire had been set in the church’s sanctuary sometime Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

“Fortunately, the fire burned itself out without damaging more than a small area of the floor,” the fire marshal’s office reports.

“After assessing the scene, collecting evidence and gathering witness statements, it was confirmed the fire was intentionally set.”

Now investigators are following leads and interviewing people in an attempt to identify who set the fire.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the fire to call the state fire marshal’s toll-free arson hotline at (800) 256-5452 or click here to submit a tip online.

We want to thank everyone for your prayers today and we would like to invite everyone to join us tonight for a community wide service at 6:30 at Vivian UPC.

Posted by Vivian United Pentecostal Church on Sunday, March 31, 2019
3-31-19

So very thankful for Pastor Dempsey and his church for joining with us in prayer and worship last night- their worship leaders led us in song so beautifully. We appreciate their love and support for our church so much!!

Posted by Vivian United Pentecostal Church on Monday, April 1, 2019

