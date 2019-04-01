Investigators suspect church fire was intentionally set

VIVIAN, LA (KSLA) - Investigators suspect someone intentionally set a small fire that damaged a church in northern Caddo Parish.
The fire at Vivian United Pentecostal in the 900 block of South Pecan Street in Vivian was reported about 7:45 a.m. Sunday.
Louisiana deputy fire marshals were called in to investigate after it was discovered that a small fire had been set in the church’s sanctuary sometime Saturday night or early Sunday morning.
“Fortunately, the fire burned itself out without damaging more than a small area of the floor,” the fire marshal’s office reports.
“After assessing the scene, collecting evidence and gathering witness statements, it was confirmed the fire was intentionally set.”
Now investigators are following leads and interviewing people in an attempt to identify who set the fire.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about the fire to call the state fire marshal’s toll-free arson hotline at (800) 256-5452 or click here to submit a tip online.
