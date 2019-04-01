Heavy Flaring at Indorama Ventures

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Indorama issued a statement about heavy flaring coming from their plant in Sulphur.
“At approximately 4:15 p.m., Indorama Ventures temporarily lost steam to its flare due to a boiler trip and was back online within 15 minutes. Company officials are investigating the cause of the incident and continues its normal start up process.”
Indorama said that it appreciates the patience and support of the local community and encourages the public to utilize its hotline at 502-4754 for up to date information about its start up process.
