Former LSU Tigers Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry featured in Nike ad

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Odell Beckham, Jr. and Jarvis Labndry starred in South Louisiana on the prep scene, excelled at LSU as teammates, and now have joined forces again in Cleveland.
The reuniting of big-time receivers is the focus of a new Nike digital ad called “Shared Dream.”
Beckham (Newman grad) and Landry (Lutcher grad) first met during the prep recruiting circuit. Their relationship blossomed with the Tigers, and stayed strong when they both were drafted by separate teams in 2014.
Jarvis Landry was traded to Cleveland in 2018, and Beckham was traded to the Browns this offseason.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.