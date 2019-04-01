First Alert Forecast: Rain chances and temperatures increasing are no joke for April Fools Day

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the rest of the day, the clouds will be on the increase. We started the day with abundant sunshine, but by the afternoon and evening, there will likely be a lot of clouds around. There is also a slight possibility of a shower or two. I have the rain chances up to 20%. Temperatures are also a big concern today. They will struggle to warm up past 60 degrees.
This evening, it will be rather nice. There will be plenty of clouds around for the time being. The rain chances will be going down. Especially after sunset. Temperatures will still be on the cold side. After sunset, it will fall to the upper 40s. Make sure to have a jacket if you have any evening plans.
Overnight, it will be nice and clear. The clouds from this afternoon will clear away. I do not expect any rain. With the clouds clearing, this will allow temperatures to drop a lot overnight. Lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. It will be a cold start to the day on Tuesday.
Tuesday will be a very beautiful day! The sunshine will be back and there will be no chance of rain. The temperatures will also be a bit warmer as well. Those temperatures will top out in the lower 70s. It should be a very nice day to get outside and enjoy!
Wednesday will also be nice as well. There will be a few more clouds, but little to no rain. The winds will begin to shift out of the south, which will bring in more clouds. It should be a nice day. Temperatures will again be a little warmer. Highs will be in the lower to mid 70s.
By Thursday, there will be a cold front moving through. This will bring some heavy rain and the possibility of severe weather. It’s a little too far out to know the details, but it is something we are watching. Right now, I have the rain chances up to 60%. Temperatures will be warm, reaching the mid 70s.
Friday will be cloudy with a slight chance for some rain. I have the rain chances up to 20%. The cold front that pushed through on Thursday will be stalling just to our south. This may cause a couple showers, hence the 20%. Despite the cold front on Thursday, the temperature will reach the lower 80s on Friday.
Over this upcoming weekend, there will likely be a bit of rain. That same front that stalled out just to our south, will make its way back up to the north. This will bring plenty of shower activity on Saturday and Sunday. That front will be sitting over us through the weekend. I do not expect it to be a continuous rain event, but there will be scattered showers.
By Monday of next week, another cold front will be approaching from the west. This should push out all of the rain and the stalled front from the weekend. Once this new cold front pushes through, there is a chance we see the sunshine return again. Temperatures on Monday will top out in the lower 80s.
