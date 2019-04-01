FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly start; active pattern brings rain the second half of the week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The big story this morning is the chill with breezes overnight making for wind chill values well into the 30s as you head out the door this morning. You’ll need the heavier coat as head out the door this morning.
Temperatures are starting off rather cool this morning as skies cleared out a bit overnight. Some sunshine to start the day will boost morning temperatures in the 30s and 40s back up into the 50s through the morning and afternoon, up to near 60 today. The limiting factor with the warmup today will be clouds that will be on the return by the afternoon.
A weak upper level disturbance will cross overhead this afternoon, bringing a slight chance of a few sprinkles or a light shower but no more than a 20% chance is in the forecast. Clouds will keep a cool feel in place today with highs likely getting no higher than 60 degrees in most areas this afternoon.
Clouds will give way to mostly clear skies overnight. That combined with calm winds should allow temperatures to fall quickly tonight, bottoming out in the 30s overnight, but not quite cold enough for a freeze. The ridge of high pressure overhead will keep skies clear into Tuesday with a fantastic day shaping up for tomorrow with afternoon highs back in the upper 60s to near 70.
The stage is set for our next cold front to arrive Thursday as a very active weather pattern returns for the second half of the week. The front will push through likely by Thursday night bringing some break in the rain Friday but only temporarily as the front stalls over the Gulf of Mexico waters and begins retreating as a warm front over the weekend.
It’s not clear yet whether there will exist a significant threat of any severe weather with Thursday night’s cold front but at this time, I won’t rule out a few stronger storms for our area. Rain amounts of up to 1 inch will be possible with an additional inch possible by the weekend. Stay tuned this week for updates as we continue to fine tune the forecast for the second half of the week.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
