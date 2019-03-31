SWLA Arrest Report - March 30, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 29, 2019.
Jamie Deann Chandler, 37, Iowa: Contempt of court; theft between $1,000 and $5,000; contempt of court.
Zoey Ann Thorton, 24, Sulphur: Possession of a firearm on the premises of an alcoholic beverage outlet.
Danyell Leron Turner, 43, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I narcotic; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I narcotic; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I narcotic.
Daniel Thomas McKnight, 28, Lake Charles: Attempted unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; resisting an officer.
Dustin Joseph Alexander, 28, First offense DWI; public intimidation and retaliation; open alcoholic beverage containers; careless operation.
Ellis Noah Bartie II, 36, Lake Charles: Second offense failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator.
Corey Dee Sheaun Ledoux, 20, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.
Kenderrick Joseph Thomas, 31, Scott: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II narcotic.
Malcom Scott Guillory II, 22, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I narcotic; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I narcotic; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shandi Nichoal Williamson, 32, Waco, TX: Out of state detainer.
Tyrek Rasheem Perkins, 19, Sulphur: Illegal possession of stolen things under $1,000 with two or more previous convictions; driving while unlicensed.
Juan Antonio Lopez, 33, Sulphur: Second degree battery.
Oscar Amilicar Canales-Villatoro, 28, Amarillo, TX: Reckless operation; aggravated flight from an officer; resisting an officer; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; driver unlicensed; second offense DWI; federal detainer.
Payton Bryce Guidry, 19, Sulphur: Unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle; unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle.
Chistopher Paul Ardoin, 27, Iowa: Domestic abuse; simple battery; criminal damage to property by defacing with graffiti less than $500.
Federico Garza-Araujo, 26, Sulphur: Obstruction of justice.
Shenoa Marie Lape, 44, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Corey Deon Spencer, 42, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of a place of business; theft under $1,000.
Dynesha Ebony Green, 23, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; unauthorized entry of a place of business; theft less than $1,000; contraband; fist offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
