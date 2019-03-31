Suspected drunk driver leads State Police on pursuit

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police Troop D report that an alleged impaired driver has been arrested after leading troopers on a pursuit Saturday, March 30, 2019.
State Police say that they received calls about a car with Texas licence plates traveling west on I-10 around 12:00 p.m. Callers indicated that the vehicle was speeding up, slowing down, and driving erratically.
A trooper in the area located the car on I-10 west near I-210 and attempted to stop the vehicle.
The driver refused to stop and let troopers on a pursuit that traveled north on US Hwy 171. During the chase the driver aggressively weaved in and out of traffic but lost control of his car and struck a curb.
After crashing the driver attempted to flee on foot but was caught by troopers with the help of a local citizen who was at the scene.
The driver was identified as Oscar A. Canales Villatoro, 28, of Amarillo, Texas.
Upon arrival at Troop D, Vilatoro provided a breath sample revealing a blood alcohol concentration two times the legal limit.
Villatoro was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on second offense DWI, having an open alcoholic beverage container in his vehicle, flight from an officer, reckless operation, resisting an officer, improper lane usage, not having a drivers license, and having an illegal window tint.
In addition a detainer has been placed on Villatoro by federal authorities with additional charges possible.
No injuries were reported as a result of the pursuit and no law enforcement vehicles were damaged. Agents with the U.S. Border Patrol also assisted in the incident.
