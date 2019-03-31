First Alert Forecast: Mix of sun and clouds before sun on Tuesday

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Expect mostly cloudy skies to prevail across SWLA. Models indicate that we could see a clear up overnight and I am starting to see hints of that with areas of clouds become a little patchy. Temperatures didn’t warm much through the afternoon as the high temperature for the day was at midnight. We have warmed up slightly into the low 50s and I don’t expect us to warm much more. If cloud cove does actually exit the region we’ll see temperatures fall into the low 40s to upper 30s across the area.
Grab the jacket before you head out the door! Monday temperatures start in the low 40s to upper 30s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with sun through the majority of the day as that next area of cloud cover moves in later in the afternoon. We’ll see enough sun through the afternoon hours to warm us up into the low 60s before that cloud cover builds back in and brings a rain chance.
The rain chance remains fairly low as most models have backed off on the amount falling across SWLA. I have lowered the rain chance to about a 10% chance for a few sprinkles during the evening hours. Most of us will remain dry, but cloudy into the overnight hours.
That area of cloudiness moves out quickly as high pressure pushes into the area. This brings sunny skies to start Tuesday even with those temperatures still in the low 40s to upper 30s. Grab the jacket before you head out the door! That sun will once again help us to warm up reaching that 70 degree mark through the afternoon hours. Overnight we won’t cool off as much only dropping into the upper 40s.
You might still need the jacket to start the day on Wednesday with cool conditions still hanging around with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. We’ll warm up once again to about average in the mid 70s through the afternoon before clouds begin to move back in as high pressure slides to the east. As that high pressure slides to the east we’ll see increased cloud cover and humidity.
Thursday that rain chance is back in the forecast at a 40% chance for a shower or thunderstorm through the day. We’ll also be on a warming trend into the weekend so temperatures once again reach the mid 70s through the afternoon.
We’ll continue that warming trend into Friday topping out at 80 degrees! Rain chances are lower as we see a lull between two larger areas of rain moving through SWLA. That unfortunately means that the weekend has that chance for rain once again at about a 30% chance Saturday and a 40% chance on Sunday as rain lingers well into the start of next week. The good news for now is that the rain does not bring a drastic cool down we’ll only see high temperatures fall a few degrees into next week.
