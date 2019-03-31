First Alert Forecast: Mix of sun and clouds before sun on Tuesday

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Expect mostly cloudy skies to prevail across SWLA. Models indicate that we could see a clear up overnight and I am starting to see hints of that with areas of clouds become a little patchy. Temperatures didn’t warm much through the afternoon as the high temperature for the day was at midnight. We have warmed up slightly into the low 50s and I don’t expect us to warm much more. If cloud cove does actually exit the region we’ll see temperatures fall into the low 40s to upper 30s across the area.