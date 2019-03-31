Final day of busy weekend ends with 7 PRs broken

March 30, 2019 at 8:14 PM CDT - Updated March 30 at 8:14 PM

SAN MARCOS (KPLC) – McNeese track and field wrapped up a busy weekend here on Saturday with three top-three finishes and seven personal records broken on the final day of the Texas State Bobcat Invitational.

In addition, Cowboy sprinter Tyler Smith finished seventh in the 100-meter dash finals at the prestigious Texas Relays with a time of 10.32, just .001 seconds from placing sixth.

At Texas State, Alanna Arvie posted a new PR in the women’s shot put with a mark of 46-feet, 10-inches for the fifth-best throw in school history.

Meanwhile, sprinter Taneisha Allen clocked a PR in the 200-meter dash at 24.41, a time that ranks just outside the top five fastest times in school history. Allen was also part of the Cowgirls’ 4x100 relay team that finished second after recording a time of 46.35.

On the men’s side, Tyler Syrie placed third in the 200-meters with a PR time of 20.87. Morgan Smith also clocked a PR in the event at 22.46.

Nemanja Koviljac finished sixth in the triple jump with a PR leap of 28-7.25 and Garrett Dietert improved on his best mark in the shot put by throwing 45-5.

The Cowboys and Cowgirls will be back in action next Saturday when they host the annual McNeese Spring Time Classic.

TEXAS RELAYS

Men:

100m dash – 7, Tyler Smith 10.32

BOBCAT INVITATIONAL

Men:

200m dash – 3, Tyler Syrie 20.87 (PR); Morgan Smith 22.46 (PR); Wilshawn Williams 22.62

110m hurdles – 7, Korey London 14.83; Lucas-Arno Voigt 15.07

Triple jump – 6, Nemanja Koviljac 48-7.25 (PR)

Shot put – Garrett Dietert 45-5 (PR)

4x400 relay – 3, 3:23.75 (Ethan Rapp, Blake Comeaux, Kobe Nevills, Terrill Banks)

Women:

200m dash – Taneisha Allen 24.41 (PR); Rachel Woods 26.39

100m hurdles – Brentney Carroll 14.48; Shaelyn Hines 15.02; Rachel Woods 15.31

Triple jump – Malaiya Jedkins 38-2.25; Morgan Talley 37-11.25 (PR); Heaven Terrell 36-1.5

Shot put – Alanna Arvie 46-10 (PR)

4x100 relay – 2, 46.35 (Malaiya Jedkins, Aleyah Donald, Victoria Pierson, Taneisha Allen), SB

