Cowboys Fall to Sam Houston State in Walk-Off Fashion

HUNTSVILLE, TX (KPLC) - Saturday’s game two against the Sam Houston State Bearkats was very similar to Friday’s opener for McNeese as the Cowboys rallied in the top of the ninth inning, this time scoring two runs to tie the game and send it into extra innings.
But unlike Friday’s thrilling win, the Cowboys lost heartbreaker to the Bearkats, 5-4, on a walk-off sacrifice flyout in the 10th inning as SHSU tied the series up 1-1 heading in to the finale on Sunday.
Cowboys' starting pitcher Jonathan Ellison (1-1) posted a good outing for the Cowboys on Saturday. Making his fourth start of the season, the junior Ellison pitched 5.0 innings, gave up only two runs, allowed nine hits, and struck out three batters to get the no decision.
McNeese (15-12, 3-5 SLC) and Sam Houston State (16-8, 8-3) would trade punches all game long. In the first six innings, every inning that the Bearkats scored the Cowboys would respond the top half ensuing inning with a score.
Trailing 4-2 to start the ninth, the first three Cowboys that came to the plate would record a hit, beginning with a leadoff double by junior Jake Dickerson. Payton Harden then sprinted out an infield single and Shane Selman cut the margin to 4-3 with an RBI single up the middle.
With runners on the corners and no outs, Clayton Rasbeary hit into to a rare 3-6-3 double play, but that allowed the tying run across the plate and tie the game at 4-4 and force the game in to extra innings.
The Bearkats would waste no time and win the game in the bottom of the 10th on a walk off sacrifice fly to Rasbeary in right field.
McNeese will be back on the field Sunday afternoon in a rubber match to wrap up their weekend series against Sam Houston State in Huntsville. First pitch is set for 1 p.m.
KEY INNINGS
1st | The Bearkats would score first in the bottom of the inning to take a 1-0 lead.
2nd | In the top half of the inning, the Cowboys would respond to the Bearkats one run in the first. Junior Jake Dickerson would lead the inning off with a single to right field, followed by Nate Fisbeck reaching on an error by the Bearkat third baseman. Two batters later, Jacob Stracner would hit an RBI-single up the middle of the infield to score Dickerson and tie the game
3rd | The Bearkats would reclaim the lead in the bottom half of the inning on a fielder’s choice to make it 2-1.
4th | Dickerson would lead off the inning with a bloop-double down the left field line for his second hit of the game. Fisbeck would then hit a flare in to right field to advance Dickerson to third and put runners on the corners with no outs. Brett Whelton would be the next batter and he would hit in to a double play, but Dickerson would score on the play to tie the game 2-2 after the fourth.
7th | After holding the Cowboys scoreless in the top half, the Bearkats would reclaim the lead for a second time in the bottom half of the inning to make it 4-2 after the seventh.
9th | In the top half of the inning, Bourque would lead off with a double off the wall in right field, followed by an infield single by Harden to put runners on the corners for Shane Selman. Selman would then score Bourque on a single up the middle to close the Bearkat lead to 4-3. Next batter Clayton Rasbeary would then get the tying run across the plate in exchange for a double play and make it 4-4 after the ninth.
10th | In the bottom half, the Bearkats would get a lead-off walk to start the inning. The runner would then advance to second on a sacrifice bunt, to third on a wild pitch, and then score on a walk-off sacrifice fly to right field.
MCNEESE NOTES
Offense:
The Cowboys were led offensively by Carson Maxwell, going 3-for-5 with two singles and one double.
Maxwell along with five other Cowboys would record a multi-hit game, including Payton Harden (2-for-3), Shane Selman (2-for-5), Jake Dickerson (2-for-5), Nate Fisbeck (2-for-4), and Reid Bourque (2-for-4).
Pitching:
Junior left-handed pitcher Jonathan Ellison got the start for the Cowboys Saturday night, he would pitch 5.0 innings, give up two runs, allow nine hits, struck out three batters, and
Will Dion would enter the game to start the sixth inning in relief of Ellison. Dion would finish with 2.0 innings, give up two runs, and strikeout one batter.
Peyton McLemore would relieve Dion to start the bottom of the eighth. McLemore would go on to pitch
Aidan Anderson relieved McLemore in the bottom of the ninth to finish the inning and force extras. Anderson would throw 1.2 innings, give up only one run on one hit, but be pitcher of record and get his third loss of the season.
ON DECK
The Cowboys will play the finale of the three-game weekend series against the Sam Houston State Bearkats on Sunday and wrap up the series with the finale on Sunday. First pitch on Saturday will be 3 p.m.
