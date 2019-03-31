Cowboys drop series finale against SHSU

HUNTSVILLE, TX (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys dropped the game three finale and the series against the Sam Houston State Bearkats, 6-3, Sunday afternoon after the Bearkats took the lead late with a three-run seventh inning.
Similar to Friday and Saturday’s game, McNeese (15-13, 3-6 SLC) and Sam Houston State (17-8, 9-3) went back-and-forth for the first six inning before a big inning late would clinch the game for the Bearkats.
“That’s just baseball,” said head coach Justin Hill. “We knew coming in that this was going to be a knock-down drag-out fist fight of a series, but I’m proud of our guys for how hard they played.”
Cowboys' starting pitcher Cayne Ueckert (1-1) posted a solid outing for the Cowboys on Sunday. Making his sixth start of the season, the senior pitched 5.0 innings, gave up three runs, only two earned, on nine hits, and struck out two batters to get the no decision.
The Bearkats would strike first in the bottom of the third with a sacrifice fly to left field to take a 1-0 lead.
Just like all weekend though, the Cowboys would quickly respond. Clayton Rasbeary led the inning off with a home run over the right field wall to tie the game at one. Then after two quick outs, senior Dustin Duhon would hit a single to left field, followed by the Cowboys second home run of the inning by senior Jacob Stracner to left field and give the Cowboys a 3-1 lead.
After those three runs, the Cowboys would be held scoreless for the remainder of the game while the Bearkats would plate a run in the fourth, fifth, and then three in the eighth to bring the score to the final 6-3.
McNeese will be back on the field Tuesday night when they travel to Ruston to take on the Bulldogs of Louisiana Tech. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.
KEY INNINGS
3rd | The Bearkats would score the first run of the game on a sacrifice fly to left field, making it 1-0 after the third.
4th | In the top half, Clayton Rasbeary would lead the inning off with a home run to right field to tie the game 1-1. Then after two quick outs, senior Dustin Duhon would hit a single to left field and then touch home plate after senior Jacob Stracner hit the Cowboys second home run of the inning and give the Cowboys a 3-1 lead. In the bottom half of the inning, the Bearkats would get one run back to end the fourth with the score
5th | The Bearkats would tie the game up in the bottom of the inning, making it 3-3 after the fifth.
7th | The Bearkats would reclaim the lead with a three-run seventh inning to bring the score to its final 6-3 after seven.
MCNEESE NOTES
Offense:
The Cowboys were led offensively by Jacob Stracner and Clayton Rasbeary, each hitting a home run.
Rasbeary finished 1-for-3 with one run, one RBI, a home run, and one walk.
Stracner finished 1-for 3 with one run, two RBIs, and a home run.
Pitching:
Senior right-handed pitcher Cayne Ueckert got the start for the Cowboys Sunday afternoon, he would pitch 5.0 innings, give up three runs, two earned runs, allow eight hits, struck out two batters, and get the no decision.
Junior Brad Kincaid would relieve Ueckert to start the sixth inning. Kincaid would throw 1.2 innings, give up three runs, strikeout one batter, and be the pitcher of record getting the loss.
Senior Aidan Anderson would enter the game with the bases loaded and two outs in the seventh and one throw 0.1 innings to get the Cowboys out of the inning.
Will Dion and Hunter Reeves would combine to throw the eighth inning.
ON DECK
The Cowboys will be back on the road on Tuesday to face the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in Ruston, first pitch is set for 6 p.m. After the LA Tech game, McNeese will then finish up their nine-game road trip by traveling to Conway, Arkansas to face the Central Arkansas Bears in a Southland Conference weekend series.
