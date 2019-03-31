Barbe alum Wade LeBlanc to start Sunday for the Mariners

Seattle, WA (KPLC) - Lake Charles native Wade LeBlanc is expected to start on the mound for the Mariners on Sunday as they conclude their four-game series with the Boston Red Sox. Through three games Seattle leads 2-1 over the defending World Series Champions.
LeBlanc was selected in the second round of the MLB draft in 2006 and from there on out it’s been a crazy ride for the lefty.
On January 16, 2018, LeBlanc singed a minor league contract with the New York Yankees, but then was released on March 23. The Seattle Mariners picked him up the following day.
Last season with the Mariners, LeBlanc went 9-5 with a 3.72 ERA.
