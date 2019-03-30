Westlake PD asking for public’s help identifying suspect in alleged road rage shooting

Westlake PD asking for public’s help identifying suspect in alleged road rage shooting
The New Orleans Police Department says three men attempted to steal a vehicle in New Orleans East Thursday night but failed.
By Sophia Landry | March 29, 2019 at 7:47 PM CDT - Updated March 29 at 7:47 PM

WESTLAKE, LA (KPLC) - The Westlake Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in an alleged road rage shooting, Police Chief Chris Wilrye said.

Wilrye said that Westlake PD received reports of shots being fired on Grout Street around 4:30 p.m. Friday. When officers arrived, they found a male with a gunshot wound in his arm.

The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Wilrye said this is the result of an alleged road rage incident.

The suspected shooter is driving a red SUV, Wilrye said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Westlake Police Department.

Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.