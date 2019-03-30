Westlake PD asking for public’s help identifying suspect in alleged road rage shooting

WESTLAKE, LA (KPLC) - The Westlake Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in an alleged road rage shooting, Police Chief Chris Wilrye said.
Wilrye said that Westlake PD received reports of shots being fired on Grout Street around 4:30 p.m. Friday. When officers arrived, they found a male with a gunshot wound in his arm.
The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Wilrye said this is the result of an alleged road rage incident.
The suspected shooter is driving a red SUV, Wilrye said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Westlake Police Department.
