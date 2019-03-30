SWLA Arrest Reports - March 29, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 29, 2019.
Lacey Nicole Courville, 34, Westlake: Theft under $1,000; trespassing; possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Joshua Daniel Goleman, 29, Sulphur: Contempt of court.
Jerome Jame Wright, 26, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug.
Jeremiah Evans Clark, 31, Iowa: Child endangerment; contempt of court.
Felicia Elizabeth Papillion, 39, Lake Charles: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Christopher James Spillman Sr., 52, Lake Charles: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Deanda Rochelle Williams, 44, Lake Charles: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000; direct contempt of court.
Beldon Wayne Bell, 50, Lake Charles: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000; trespassing.
Hayley Elizabeth Nugent, 38, Lake Charles: Aggravated Assault Child Endangerment; contempt of court.
Meredith Cozy Gunter, 28, Sulphur: Probation violation; probation violation.
Tina Hebert Courville, 54, Vinton: Possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Paul Clayton Kennerson, 28, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; burglary; burglary.
Matthew James Buck, 31, Opelousas; Burglary; property damage under $1,000; parole detainer.
Joseph Wilson Cartwright, 30. Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II narcotic; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule III narcotic; sale distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I narcotic; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I narcotic; possession of drug paraphernalia; money laundering; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Jessica Nicole Bland-Manuel, 41, Lake Charles: Harassment; contempt of court; possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense possession of marijuana; domestic abuse battery.
Mazelle Tywan Justice Sr., 40, Port Arthur, TX: Federal detainer.
Andrew Lee Duhon, 34, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.