SWLA Arrest Reports - March 29, 2019
March 30, 2019 at 10:35 AM CDT - Updated March 30 at 10:35 AM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 29, 2019.

Lacey Nicole Courville, 34, Westlake: Theft under $1,000; trespassing; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Joshua Daniel Goleman, 29, Sulphur: Contempt of court.

Jerome Jame Wright, 26, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug.

Jeremiah Evans Clark, 31, Iowa: Child endangerment; contempt of court.

Felicia Elizabeth Papillion, 39, Lake Charles: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000.

Christopher James Spillman Sr., 52, Lake Charles: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000.

Deanda Rochelle Williams, 44, Lake Charles: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000; direct contempt of court.

Beldon Wayne Bell, 50, Lake Charles: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000; trespassing.

Hayley Elizabeth Nugent, 38, Lake Charles: Aggravated Assault Child Endangerment; contempt of court.

Meredith Cozy Gunter, 28, Sulphur: Probation violation; probation violation.

Tina Hebert Courville, 54, Vinton: Possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Paul Clayton Kennerson, 28, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; burglary; burglary.

Matthew James Buck, 31, Opelousas; Burglary; property damage under $1,000; parole detainer.

Joseph Wilson Cartwright, 30. Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II narcotic; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule III narcotic; sale distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I narcotic; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I narcotic; possession of drug paraphernalia; money laundering; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Jessica Nicole Bland-Manuel, 41, Lake Charles: Harassment; contempt of court; possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense possession of marijuana; domestic abuse battery.

Mazelle Tywan Justice Sr., 40, Port Arthur, TX: Federal detainer.

Andrew Lee Duhon, 34, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

