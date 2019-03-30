Offense scores, defense creates turnovers in first spring scrimmage

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Punches were traded in terms of big plays during McNeese’s first scrimmage of the spring as the Cowboys ran through 107 snaps in approximately an hour-and-a-half span on Saturday.
The offense got things rolling immediately. Beginning on the 30-yard line, running back Justin Pratt took a hand off and sprinted 68 yards down the field to the 2-yard line on the game’s first play. That set up a 2-yard touchdown pass by Cody Orgeron to tight end Jacob Logan.
The offense scored six touchdowns on the day, three rushing and three passing, and rolled up 428 total yards, 144 passing and 284 rushing.
Defensively, McNeese sacked the quarterback 11 times, intercepted three passes, recorded three tackles for a loss and broke up six passes.
“There were some good things that happened on both sides of the ball,” said head coach Sterlin Gilbert. “I loved our physicality. The defense created some turnovers with being physical. There are a lot of things that we can coach off of today.”
All six quarterback saw action on the day. Cody Orgeron accounted for three touchdowns, two passing and one rushing, and completed 6 of 13 passes for 37 yards. He also threw two interceptions but one was when he was being hit by a defender.
Both Matt Keller and Cam Smith completed 5 of 10 passes, Smith with 64 yards and a touchdown while Keller threw for 24 yards and an interception.
The running game was solid as Pratt set the tone. He only carried the ball one more time in the scrimmage and finished with 68 yards. Reggie Williams led the running game with 97 yards on eight carries to lead the group.
Draysean Hudson led the receivers with five catches for 68 yards while Jacob Logan, Quincy Cage and Nate Briscoe each had a touchdown catch.
Defensively, end Chris Livings had a big day with two quarterback sacks and a nice interception at the line of scrimmage. Cody Roscoe recorded three sacks while Andrew Hyancinth had two.
Joining Livings with interceptions were Josh Morgan and Darius Daniels.
“I thought it was a good day,” said Livings. “The offense and defense both made some big plays. It definitely wasn’t one-sided.”
“I liked seeing the ball get into the endzone,” said Gilbert. “The defense had some picks, one on the defensive line. Anytime we can create turnovers is big time.”
In addition to Logan’s 2-yard TD catch on the opening drive, the Cowboys also scored on a 1-yard catch by Briscoe; a 3-yard run by Orgeron; a 10-yard run by Francis; an 18-yard catch by Cage; and a 1-yard run by Francis to cap off the scrimmage.
The Cowboys will resume spring practice on Tuesday and Thursday this week and will conduct their second scrimmage next Saturday.
