No. 17 LSU baseball beats No. 2 Mississippi State in Game 2
LSU baseball outfielder Antoine Duplantis hits a grand slam home run against UL-Monroe on Feb. 15, 2019. (Source: Josh Auzenne)
By Josh Auzenne | March 29, 2019 at 9:40 PM CDT - Updated March 29 at 10:56 PM

STARKVILLE, MS (WAFB) - No. 17 LSU rebounded from its Thursday night loss to beat Mississippi State in Game 2 Friday night in Starkville, MS.

The Tigers (18-9, 5-3 SEC) got the 10-5 win over the Bulldogs (24-4, 5-3 SEC) to even the series.

Cole Henry started on the mound for LSU and got the win. He is 2-1 on the season. Henry allowed four runs on five hits in five innings of work. He struck out nine batters, a career high, and only walked one. Devin Fontenot relieved him and gave up just one run on three hits.

“Cole [Henry] went out there and pitched great,” said head coach Paul Mainieri. “We got a couple of clutch hits early. Next thing you know, we were feeling pretty good. When Mississippi State fought back, we didn’t flinch. We came back and had a couple more big hits. Devin Fontenot came in and did a tremendous job.”

Antoine Duplantis became the sixth LSU baseball player to get 300 hits.

Game 3 will start at 1 p.m. and can be only seen online on SEC Network+.

