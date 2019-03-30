McNeese wins rubber game 4-2 at HBU to win the SLC series

T1- McNeese jumped on HBU early with two runs to start the game. Justyce McClain led the game off with a single and went all the way to third on a bunt single by Cory McCrary. McCrary stole second and McClain scored on the throw for the first run of the game. The Cowgirls got their second run of the game when McCrary scored on a safety squeeze. (McN 2, HBU 0)