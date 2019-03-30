McNeese wins rubber game 4-2 at HBU to win the SLC series

Houston, TX (KPLC) - McNeese softball picked up a 4-2 win in the rubber game of the Southland Conference series at Houston Baptist Saturday to take the series 2-1.
With the win, McNeese improved to 17-20 overall and 8-4 in the SLC while HBU falls to 14-14 overall and 4-8 in the SLC.
Sophomore Caroline Settle picked up the win to improve to 5-6 overall and freshman Saleen Flores picked up her third save of the season.
The Cowgirls will return home next Wednesday to host UL-Lafayette at 6 p.m.
INNINGS
T1- McNeese jumped on HBU early with two runs to start the game. Justyce McClain led the game off with a single and went all the way to third on a bunt single by Cory McCrary. McCrary stole second and McClain scored on the throw for the first run of the game. The Cowgirls got their second run of the game when McCrary scored on a safety squeeze. (McN 2, HBU 0)
T3- McNeese led the inning off with a Sara Geier single to left field who later scored on a single through the left side. The other run came when Saldivar was caught in a run down between third and home. On the second relay, no one was covering home plate, allowing Saldivar to score. (McN 4, HBU 0)
B6- HBU cut the McNeese in half with two runs in the inning and had an opportunity to get more but reliever Ashley Koncir entered the game with two outs and two runners on. Koncir hit the first batter she faced then got Sierra Humphrey to fly out to left to end the threat.
B7- HBU gets the tying runs on base but Cowgirl second reliever Saleen Flores gets HBU to ground out to third to end the game.
NOTES
•- McNeese picked up its second straight win and claim the series 2-1
•- The Cowgirls collected seven hits on the day with Justyce McClain and Cory McCrary leading the way with two apiece
•- Alexandria Saldivar and Aubree Turbeville both had one RBI apiece
•- Caroline Settle improved to 5-6 on the year, going 5 2/3 innings and allowed one earned run with five strikeouts and three walks.
•- Cowgirl relievers Ashley Koncir and Saleen Flores held HBU scoreless with runners on base when they entered the game.
•- Koncir entered the game with the Cowgirls up 4-2 in the sixth and runners on first and second with two outs. Koncir hit the first batter she faced to load the bases but got out of the inning with a fly ball to left.
